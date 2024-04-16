Dibrugarh doctor’s wife arrested for torturing minor housemaid

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 15: In a sensational case of crime against children, the Dibrugarh Police has arrested Boby Kalita, wife of a doctor Debojit Dutta for allegedly physically torturing their minor housemaid for quite sometime.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh police has registered a case at the Dibrugarh Police Station under section 352/342/326/374/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 75/79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and 2014 Amended Child Labour Act, 1986.

Officer-in-charge of the Dibrugarh Police Station, Raju Bahadur Chetry said that police had arrested the lady on April 13 after receiving complaints from the neighbours.

The victim is now with the Dibrugarh Child Line authorities.

According to reports, the doctor had ‘purchased’ the girl, who hails from the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh, from a person in 2013 and since then the girl has been staying with the couple.

“We have seen that the minor was tortured by the lady many times. We have witnessed the incident. The minor was seen wearing masks most of the time and doesn’t speak with us because of instructions given to her by her employers,” said a neighbour.

Another neighbour said, “It is inhuman torture. How can they do this to a minor girl? She has been working as a maid in their house for quite a long time.”

According to police, the doctor Debojit Dutta, who is a skin specialist has been absconding after the arrest of his wife.

Debojit Dutta is the president of Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) and also the president of the Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD).

On September, 2020, a similar incident took place in Dibrugarh where a Doctor and his wife tortured a minor girl, who used to be a maid in their house. Later they were arrested by the Dibrugarh for pouring hot water on the 12-year-old minor domestic help.

Later, in a joint raid the Dibrugarh police and Nagaon police arrested the couple, Siddhi Prasad Deori and his wife Mitali Konwar.