Death anniversary of former minister Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey observed

Assam
Updated:
HT Correspondent

HOJAI, July 27: The second death anniversary of former minister and social activist Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey observed at Nanigopal Guest House in Hojai on Saturday.

Local MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh along with other well-wishers, relatives paid homage infront of portrait of the Dr A K Dey. 

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh remembered his contributions. He said people should emulate his contributions and that Dey always believed in unity is strength.

He added that from MLA fund, funds will be sanctioned for the statue of Dr AK Dey.

Dr Dey’s journey from physician to a fire brand politician was recalled , the way he used to work for the upliftment of the people taking everyone together. People present in the meeting felt that Dey was a candid, softspoken, friendly person to whom anyone could connect easily.

Talking to our correspondent, Bijay Chakraborty said a souveneir on the life of Dey will be released on his birth anniversary in March.

He said, ”We demand a road to be named in his name, a bust to be installed at Hojai Girls’ College and Santiban, every year we will observe his death anniversary.”

