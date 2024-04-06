Development initiatives narrow Delhi-Dibrugarh gap: Sarbananda Sonowal

DIBRUGARH, April 5: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigned for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh constituencies on Friday.

Sonowal, who is contesting as the BJP candidate for the No 13 Dibrugarh constituency, addressed meetings at Chiring village in Dangori and Jon Kareng in Jonai to muster support for Pradan Baruah, BJP candidate for the Lakhimpur constituency. Sonowal further attended public meetings at Ganeshbari Tea Estate in Mohanbari; at Poharikhania village in West Mandal; Chowkidingee Smashan Para in Middle Mandal as well as at Naliapul in East Mandal here on Friday.

While campaigning for Pradan Baruah, the NDA candidate in the Lakhimpur constituency, Sonowal offered his prayers at the revered figure Khring Khring Baitho.

Sonowal endorsed his colleague, Pradan Baruah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking about Baruah, Sarbananda Sonowal expressed, “I have a personal acquaintance with Pradan Baruah. He has tirelessly worked for every assembly constituency within the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency over the years. It’s essential to engage with local communities and acknowledge his dedication to addressing public issues. A true public servant is one who consistently serves the people’s interests. These qualities are evident in Pradan Baruah’s character. During my tenure as chief minister, he prioritised infrastructure development, including building embankments and dredging rivers in flood-affected areas of Lakhimpur. I urge the respected people of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency to support him on April 19.”

Assailing the Congress for their lack of developmental effort for the region, the senior leader, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “People know better about the Congress and the candidates that they project. Today, people are aware, educated, and rooted in the facts of our country. The words by Congress can’t persuade people anymore, but solid development by BJP does. We will only talk about the developments that took place during the days of the Modi government. Today, we can boast about two big bridges which have enhanced the convenience of the people. For more than sixty years of Congress rule, the need and demand for such critical projects fell on deaf ears. It was unimaginable for any popular government to function with such disregard for people’s need. The construction of roads and bridges determines the level of development of a place. But after the Modi government took over, the bridges were built at a fast pace. After our request to the then NDA government, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had released Rs 350 crore to complete the incomplete bridge work at Bogibeel. After Bogibeel, the Dhola Sadiya Bridge, the second bridge at Saraighat, was also constructed in a short span of time. The Congress is just the foundation stone laying government. We have completed most of the foundation stone work that they have laid.”