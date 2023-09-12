27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
type here...

Dhansiri Youth Association Demands Re-Transfer Of Voters To Dhansiri Constituency

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

(HT Bureau)

 

- Advertisement -

Diphu, Sept. 11: The Dhansiri Youth Association (DYA) has demanded that the Karbi Anglong district commissioner (DC) re-transfer voters of five villages to the Dhansiri member of autonomous council (MAC) constituency that have gone to Lumbajong MAC constituency in the last MAC elections.

 

In a memorandum addressed to the DC, the DYA stated that the voters of five villages namely, Ram Teron, Khorsing Timung, Borsing Timung and Sarthe Terang of Lower Dilaji Nepali Basti and Hemari Bey, whose names were originally included under the Dhansiri MAC constituency were included in Lumbajong MAC constituency.

 

- Advertisement -

Members of the DYA handed over the memorandum to additional district commissioner, Tinku Moni Borah on Monday.

 

Originally, voters of Lower Dilaji Nepali Basti and Hemari Bey were under Ha-ih-mu polling station (PS), Ram Teron and Sarthe Terang fall under Mathiphang ME School polling station under Dhansiri MAC constituency. The voters of these villages were taken to Lumbajong MAC constituency during the last MLA and MAC elections.

 

- Advertisement -

With revision activities to be taken up by the Election Commission of India for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the DYA has demanded that the voters of the five villages should be re-transfer to the nearest Semson Sing Engti LP School polling station , which is under  Dhansiri MAC constituency. The re-transfer should be done before the the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections commence.

 

ADC, Borah accepting the memorandum assured DYA members that the memorandum will be forwarded to the DC to be taken up in the claims and objection to be heard by December this year.

 

The memorandum was submitted by DYA president, Thengklong Rongpi, secretary, Harsing Rongpi along with other members.

 

 

Best Meghalaya Trekking Routes for Nature Lovers
Best Meghalaya Trekking Routes for Nature Lovers
Vastu Benefits Of Aparajita Plant
Vastu Benefits Of Aparajita Plant
10 Fish That Can Survive Without Oxygen
10 Fish That Can Survive Without Oxygen
Most Expensive Flowers Of The World
Most Expensive Flowers Of The World
Countries That Changed Their Names
Countries That Changed Their Names
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Spike In Demand Caught Us Off Guard, Admits CM Himanta Biswa...

The Hills Times - 0
Best Meghalaya Trekking Routes for Nature Lovers Vastu Benefits Of Aparajita Plant 10 Fish That Can Survive Without Oxygen Most Expensive Flowers Of The World Countries That Changed Their Names