Dhansiri Youth Association Demands Re-Transfer Of Voters To Dhansiri Constituency

(HT Bureau)

Diphu, Sept. 11: The Dhansiri Youth Association (DYA) has demanded that the Karbi Anglong district commissioner (DC) re-transfer voters of five villages to the Dhansiri member of autonomous council (MAC) constituency that have gone to Lumbajong MAC constituency in the last MAC elections.

In a memorandum addressed to the DC, the DYA stated that the voters of five villages namely, Ram Teron, Khorsing Timung, Borsing Timung and Sarthe Terang of Lower Dilaji Nepali Basti and Hemari Bey, whose names were originally included under the Dhansiri MAC constituency were included in Lumbajong MAC constituency.

Members of the DYA handed over the memorandum to additional district commissioner, Tinku Moni Borah on Monday.

Originally, voters of Lower Dilaji Nepali Basti and Hemari Bey were under Ha-ih-mu polling station (PS), Ram Teron and Sarthe Terang fall under Mathiphang ME School polling station under Dhansiri MAC constituency. The voters of these villages were taken to Lumbajong MAC constituency during the last MLA and MAC elections.

With revision activities to be taken up by the Election Commission of India for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the DYA has demanded that the voters of the five villages should be re-transfer to the nearest Semson Sing Engti LP School polling station , which is under Dhansiri MAC constituency. The re-transfer should be done before the the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections commence.

ADC, Borah accepting the memorandum assured DYA members that the memorandum will be forwarded to the DC to be taken up in the claims and objection to be heard by December this year.

The memorandum was submitted by DYA president, Thengklong Rongpi, secretary, Harsing Rongpi along with other members.