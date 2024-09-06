Dhola-Sadiya Bridge Lighting Now Solar-Powered: Assam CM

HT Digital

September 6, Friday:Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the lighting of the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, India’s longest river bridge, has been fully converted to solar power. This initiative marks a significant step toward promoting renewable energy and reducing the carbon footprint in the state.

During a press briefing on September 5, CM Sarma highlighted the importance of sustainable development and energy efficiency. “Switching to solar power for the lighting of the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge is part of our commitment to environmental conservation and the use of renewable energy resources,” he stated. “This transition will not only reduce electricity costs but also serve as a model for other infrastructure projects across the state.”

The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, also known as the Bhupen Hazarika Setu, spans 9.15 kilometers across the Brahmaputra River, connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Since its inauguration in 2017, it has played a crucial role in improving connectivity in the Northeast, reducing travel time, and fostering economic growth in the region.

The conversion to solar-powered lighting is expected to save a substantial amount of energy and reduce dependence on conventional power sources. The solar panels installed along the bridge have a high-efficiency rating, ensuring reliable illumination even during adverse weather conditions.

The state government aims to replicate this solar initiative in other key infrastructure projects, furthering Assam’s green energy agenda. The project has been welcomed by environmentalists and local communities, who see it as a positive step toward a sustainable future.

As Assam takes strides in integrating green technologies into public infrastructure, the solar-powered Dhola-Sadiya Bridge stands as a shining example of the state’s commitment to sustainable growth and environmental stewardship.