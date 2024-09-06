33 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 6, 2024
type here...

Dhola-Sadiya Bridge Lighting Now Solar-Powered: Assam CM

Assam CM announces that the lighting of the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge is now fully solar-powered, promoting sustainable energy and reducing carbon footprint

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 6, Friday:Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the lighting of the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, India’s longest river bridge, has been fully converted to solar power. This initiative marks a significant step toward promoting renewable energy and reducing the carbon footprint in the state.

- Advertisement -

During a press briefing on September 5, CM Sarma highlighted the importance of sustainable development and energy efficiency. “Switching to solar power for the lighting of the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge is part of our commitment to environmental conservation and the use of renewable energy resources,” he stated. “This transition will not only reduce electricity costs but also serve as a model for other infrastructure projects across the state.”

The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, also known as the Bhupen Hazarika Setu, spans 9.15 kilometers across the Brahmaputra River, connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Since its inauguration in 2017, it has played a crucial role in improving connectivity in the Northeast, reducing travel time, and fostering economic growth in the region.

The conversion to solar-powered lighting is expected to save a substantial amount of energy and reduce dependence on conventional power sources. The solar panels installed along the bridge have a high-efficiency rating, ensuring reliable illumination even during adverse weather conditions.

The state government aims to replicate this solar initiative in other key infrastructure projects, furthering Assam’s green energy agenda. The project has been welcomed by environmentalists and local communities, who see it as a positive step toward a sustainable future.

- Advertisement -

As Assam takes strides in integrating green technologies into public infrastructure, the solar-powered Dhola-Sadiya Bridge stands as a shining example of the state’s commitment to sustainable growth and environmental stewardship.

10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

LPG truck fire breaks out on NH-31 Kokrajhar; driver rescued

The Hills Times -
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela 10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar