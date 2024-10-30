Dibrugarh man recovers Rs 70 lakh lost in cyber scam with police assistance 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 29: In a significant recovery effort, Cyber PS, CID, has successfully refunded Rs 70 lakh to Jain of Dibrugarh, who was a victim of a sophisticated cyber fraud.

The incident began on July 22, 2024, when Jain received a call from an individual claiming to be a FedEx employee.

The caller informed Jain that a consignment, allegedly sent by him to Taiwan, had been seized by the Mumbai Cyber Crime Office, purportedly containing the illicit drug MDMA.

Following this call, Jain was repeatedly blackmailed with threats of severe consequences via video and audio calls, allegedly from the Cyber Crime Office in Mumbai.

Under pressure, he was manipulated into transferring Rs 70 lakh to the fraudsters. Jain later reported the incident through the national cyber crime helpline, 1930.

Through persistent and dedicated efforts, Cyber PS, CID, successfully recovered the entire defrauded amount and credited it back to Jain’s account. Grateful for the authorities’ efforts, Jain said, “I am happy that the entire amount has been credited to my bank account on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.”

Jain expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Dibrugarh police, led by the superintendent of police, and the Cyber PS team, especially inspector Rajashri Borgohain, for their relentless work in bringing justice and relief to him on this festive day.