24 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
type here...

Dibrugarh man recovers Rs 70 lakh lost in cyber scam with police assistance 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 29: In a significant recovery effort, Cyber PS, CID, has successfully refunded Rs 70 lakh to Jain of Dibrugarh, who was a victim of a sophisticated cyber fraud.

- Advertisement -

The incident began on July 22, 2024, when Jain received a call from an individual claiming to be a FedEx employee.

Related Posts:

The caller informed Jain that a consignment, allegedly sent by him to Taiwan, had been seized by the Mumbai Cyber Crime Office, purportedly containing the illicit drug MDMA.

Following this call, Jain was repeatedly blackmailed with threats of severe consequences via video and audio calls, allegedly from the Cyber Crime Office in Mumbai.

Under pressure, he was manipulated into transferring Rs 70 lakh to the fraudsters. Jain later reported the incident through the national cyber crime helpline, 1930.

- Advertisement -

Through persistent and dedicated efforts, Cyber PS, CID, successfully recovered the entire defrauded amount and credited it back to Jain’s account. Grateful for the authorities’ efforts, Jain said, “I am happy that the entire amount has been credited to my bank account on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.”

Jain expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Dibrugarh police, led by the superintendent of police, and the Cyber PS team, especially inspector Rajashri Borgohain, for their relentless work in bringing justice and relief to him on this festive day.

Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Time’s up for Justin Trudeau

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November 8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala 8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway