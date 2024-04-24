25.7 C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Dilip Saikia threatens Congress, BPF workers for obstructing meetings

Updated:
HT Correspondent

DALGAON, April 22: NDA candidate Dilip Saikia has threatened Congress and BPF workers after facing obstruction in organising meetings at Panbari and Darrang.

According to sources, the Congress and BPF workers on Monday allegedly prevented the BJP in organising meetings in Panbari GP campus for having no permission from the authority. Soon after the NDA candidate had arrived at the spot and threatened the BPF and Congress workers. However, he got instant permission from the authority to hold a meeting there. The agitated Saikia ordered Panbari IC Balen Kalita to arrest six accused within six hours and urged the audience not to leave the meeting until the Darrang SP arrived. He said that there are central and state governments will not tolerate such incidents any more. Legislator Amio Kumar Bhuyan of Bihpuria and many other leaders of BJP and AGP were present in the meeting.

 

 

 

Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
