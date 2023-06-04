32 C
DIPR employee’s talent brings accolades

Assam
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 3: Krishna Deka from Howly Mohanpur village of Mangaldai, Darrang has sought to fame with his extraordinary quality in writing, Deka from his childhood possessed a special interest in handwriting. He mastered a skill of writing from right to left direction-a quality rare in common practice. Deka also has the ability of writing with both of his hands. Both these handwriting skills have brought appreciation from various quarters of society.

It can be mentioned here that, Deka prior to joining government service, was popular as private teacher in his locality. Krishna Deka is the son of Haren Deka and Rupeswari Deka of Mangaldai.

