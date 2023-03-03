District Transport Dept Intensifies Door To Door Ops Against Tax Defaulters In Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 2: Enforcement personnel from Nagaon district transport department intensified repeated operations against the tax defaulters of various vehicle owners across the district and seized over hundreds of various kinds of vehicles for not paying taxes, arrears and other outstanding dues during the last couple of days in the district, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that after issuing official notices repeatedly to the defaulters by the authority concerned of district transport department, several thousand such tax defaulters have not yet paid their respective dues to the government till date for which having no other options, the authority concerned finally intensified door to door operation against the defaulters across the district.

While speaking to this correspondent, DTO Sunit Bora said, “The department concerned provided sufficient options to pay their dues or other taxes or arrear amount to the government. But a little portion of those defaulters took the privilege.”

He however claimed that over 7 thousand owners of commercial three-wheelers of Nagaon as well as Hojai are yet to pay their outstanding dues or other taxes till date. Besides, without valid documents or other official permission, over 2 hundreds of tractors, trailers and JCB are being engaged for a long time in various brick kilns in the district and the department concerned has initiated stern action against those tractors, trailers and JCB across the district, he added.

Urging all the tax defaulters to pay their dues on or before March 25, DTO Bora asserted that no defaulters would be spared from the enforcement teams in the district.

If they will not pay their dues in time, additional penalties will be imposed on a daily basis, DTO Bora said.