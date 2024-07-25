Doctors from Indian Academy of Pediatrics conduct CPR training in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 24: A team of esteemed doctors from the Guwahati city branch of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) has taken a commendable initiative to educate the public about Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Dr Ranjit Agarwala, Dr Rashna Dass Hazarika, Dr Devajit Sharma, Dr Bhobesh Doley, and Dr Sailendra Das have been conducting training sessions at various locations in Guwahati, including shopping malls and other public places.

On Tuesday, they conducted a training session at the City Centre Mall in Guwahati. The sessions aimed to equip individuals with the vital skills needed to perform CPR, a life-saving technique crucial in emergency situations such as heart attacks or near-drowning incidents. By spreading awareness and providing hands-on training, these doctors hope to empower the community to act swiftly and effectively in critical moments, thereby increasing the chances of survival for victims.

Secretary of the Guwahati unit, Dr Ranjit Agarwala, emphasised the importance of immediate response, stating, “Every second counts during a cardiac arrest. Knowing how to perform CPR can make the difference between life and death.”

Dr Rashna Dass Hazarika added, “Our goal is to make CPR knowledge as widespread as possible. By conducting these trainings in accessible locations like shopping malls, we reach a diverse audience and foster a safer community.”

The initiative has received positive feedback from participants, many of whom expressed newfound confidence in their ability to respond to emergencies.