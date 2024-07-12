DoNER Minister reaches Guwahati to interact with state officials

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 12: Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia reached Guwahati on Friday during his two-day trip to the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Assam.

Scindia took to micro-blogging site X and wrote, “Delighted to arrive at Guwahati, the holy land of Maa Kamakhya. Grateful for the warm welcome given by the people. Looking forward to meeting State officials, as well as the launch of the transformative NE-RACE app.”

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons at the airport, the minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the role of the DoNER minister.

The DoNER minister further said, “It is my visit as the DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) Minister. However, I have very old and strong ties with this region. So, I would like to thank the PM, our party president, our Home Minister for giving me this responsibility.”

Scindia is set to lead a review session at the NEC Secretariat, Nongrim Hills, Shillong, with representatives from MDoNER, NEC, and the state government to evaluate the advancement of different projects and endeavors in the area later in the day.

The main focus of the visit will include a briefing on NEC Vision 2047 and the introduction of the NERACE App.