Drunk Driver’s Rampage in Dibrugarh Leaves Three Critically Injured

HT Digital

Monday, October 28: A disturbing series of accidents in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday evening left three people critically injured after a young woman, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, drove recklessly through busy areas in a white Hyundai i20. Bearing the registration number AS 19 E 4127, the car became a symbol of chaos and danger as the driver collided with multiple vehicles and pedestrians along PN Road, before continuing her uncontrolled drive toward Thana Chariali, where an under-construction flyover stands.

Witnesses reported that the woman’s driving was erratic, with several cars, scooters, and passersby trying to avoid her unpredictable path. In an alarming twist, her drive came to a destructive halt when she crashed into a pottery shop located under the flyover, injuring three workers who were present at the time. The injured individuals, identified as Gautam Sharma, Upendra Sharma, and Shiva Narayan Sharma, were promptly taken to a nearby hospital. Gautam Sharma’s condition is reportedly critical, raising deep concern among the community.

Local law enforcement officers who arrived on the scene recovered evidence of alcohol and what appeared to be drug-related paraphernalia from the vehicle, further fueling the community’s frustration and concern. Distressed by the unfolding chaos and the sight of injured community members, local residents gathered around the site. Several women and other onlookers openly confronted the woman, with many demanding immediate accountability for her actions. The police soon intervened to diffuse tensions and prevent escalation, leading to the woman’s arrest.

This tragic incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many locals calling for stricter enforcement of impaired driving laws and more accountability to prevent similar incidents in the future. Police have launched a formal investigation, and a case has been registered against the woman. The Dibrugarh Police Department released a statement affirming their commitment to thoroughly examine the details of the incident and any substances found within the car. The young woman’s reckless behavior and the serious injuries suffered by innocent bystanders underscore an urgent need for proactive measures and increased vigilance around intoxicated and impaired driving.