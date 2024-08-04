26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 4, 2024
type here...

Education department team visits technical institutes in Jorhat

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent


JORHAT, Aug 3: A two-member Education Department team comprising education secretary (Technical Education) Bibhash Chandra Modi and director of Technical Education Dhrubajyoti Borah, visited the technical education institutes in Jorhat on Friday and Saturday to know the academic and related scenario of the institutes.

- Advertisement -

According to sources they visited Jorhat Engineering Collège, Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology (JIST), formerly known as Science College, and the Prince of Wales Institute of Engineering and Technology (POWIET), to know about the needs and problems, if any, of the technical education institutes.

The source said  said that discussions with authorities and teaching faculties were held in which the prevailing scenario of the institutes were discussed. The secretary said they would be visiting other such institutes in the State to have a first hand knowledge of the prevailing conditions.
Meanwhile, a delegation of AJYCP leaders met the team when they visited JIST on Friday and informed the officials about alleged financial and other anomalies that have taken place in the institute at Sotai here. It may be mentioned that the students’ body has been making allegations of financial and other irregularities taking place in the institute and had urged the government to conduct an enquiry in this regard. 

Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Fakiragram station to get a facelift with Rs 34.60 crore

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes