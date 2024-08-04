Education department team visits technical institutes in Jorhat

HT Correspondent



JORHAT, Aug 3: A two-member Education Department team comprising education secretary (Technical Education) Bibhash Chandra Modi and director of Technical Education Dhrubajyoti Borah, visited the technical education institutes in Jorhat on Friday and Saturday to know the academic and related scenario of the institutes.

- Advertisement -

According to sources they visited Jorhat Engineering Collège, Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology (JIST), formerly known as Science College, and the Prince of Wales Institute of Engineering and Technology (POWIET), to know about the needs and problems, if any, of the technical education institutes.

The source said said that discussions with authorities and teaching faculties were held in which the prevailing scenario of the institutes were discussed. The secretary said they would be visiting other such institutes in the State to have a first hand knowledge of the prevailing conditions.

Meanwhile, a delegation of AJYCP leaders met the team when they visited JIST on Friday and informed the officials about alleged financial and other anomalies that have taken place in the institute at Sotai here. It may be mentioned that the students’ body has been making allegations of financial and other irregularities taking place in the institute and had urged the government to conduct an enquiry in this regard.