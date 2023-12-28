Elephant attack claims life of elderly woman in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 27: In a tragic incident highlighting the persistent issue of human-elephant conflict in the Thowra Constituency of Sivasagar district, a herd of wild elephants attacked a locality in Hiloibam near Demow Nitaipukhuri on Tuesday night. The unfortunate incident resulted in the death of an elderly woman identified as Rupali Phulkonwar. Additionally, another person sustained injuries during the elephant attack and has been admitted to the hospital for medical attention.

Sources report that the wild elephants not only caused harm to individuals but also wreaked havoc in the area by destroying houses, granaries, and banana trees. The local residents expressed their frustration, stating that they had previously informed the concerned authorities about the ongoing problem of wild elephants in the region. They questioned why adequate safeguards and preventive measures had not been implemented to protect the public from such incidents. The incident has once again underscored the urgent need for effective measures to address the human-elephant conflict in the region.