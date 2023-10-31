Empowering youth: Snehashis organises transformative workshop for students

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 30: Snehashis, an NGO dedicated to nurturing young minds, concluded a three-day workshop at Hatighuli MV School near Gaurisagar on Saturday, aimed at fostering holistic growth and personal development among students.

The workshop, designed to enrich students’ lives, encompassed a range of activities promoting physical, mental, and artistic development. It commenced with a serene yoga session, introducing the students to the ancient practice of aligning the mind and body. Emphasizing the importance of physical and mental well-being, discipline, and self-awareness, the yoga workshop laid the foundation for a harmonious life.

Concurrently, the dance workshop sparked significant interest among the students, engaging them in the art form and encouraging creative expression. Guided by accomplished vocalists, the singing workshop focused on refining vocal skills, discipline, and the art of self-expression through music, while also exploring the joy of singing.

The pinnacle of this transformative experience was a self-introspection workshop, employing the SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis framework for personal development. This session equipped students with life skills crucial for navigating the complexities of academic and personal growth.

During the concluding day, budding talents showcased their newly acquired skills in yoga, dance, and singing, leaving a lasting impact on everyone present. Sneha Changkakoty, president of the NGO, introduced the esteemed guests and highlighted the objectives of Snehashis.

Journalists Rajib Dutta, Arun Hazarika, Tarulata Baruah, and a group of distinguished personalities, including the Headmistress of Hatighuli MV School, Monuj Nath, Junu Saikia, Aparupa Chetia, Toruprobha Nath, Rupa Saikia, B M Phukan, Gitashree Phukan, Aparupa Chutia, Salehuddin Ahmed, and Biswajit Konwar, were warmly welcomed and shared inspirational words with the students, adding significant value to the event.

The workshop’s diverse activities and insightful sessions aimed to empower the youth, fostering a well-rounded growth trajectory and equipping them with essential life skills