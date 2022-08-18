EM’s Sudden Visit: Drunk Teacher Suspended

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 17: Executive Member (EM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAC), Education, Richard Tokbi sent a teacher packing after finding him in inebriated condition inside the school where he teaches. The EM was on a sudden visit to various schools of Howraghat.

The EM on visiting Ok-Kereng Higher Secondary School found that the teacher Pratapsing Bey was drinking alcohol during school hours. Later, the teacher was put under suspension.

The Principal, I/c, Monika Rongpipi informed the EM that Bey used to take classes in inebriated condition regularly. He used to create disturbances in the school.

The EM also found that the school had a zero performance in the matriculation examination for 2022. 22 students appeared, but none could clear.

The EM also inspected the mid-day meal kitchen.

Speaking with the teachers, the EM said it will not be possible to bring reformation in school when teachers themselves are not disciplined.

“I am very shocked to learn that Ok – Kereng HS School has zero performance in matric examination. There should be a change in school to create a learning atmosphere. Parent–teacher meetings should be conducted regularly to update the parents. My personal request to you is that I want good matric results and this should be the responsibility of teachers-parents and students,” the EM said.

In Howraghat Borbil High School, the headmaster Ajit Basumatary told the EM that the post of Hindi subject and two intermediate posts are still vacant.

“Enrollment was very poor. But after I made a visit from house to house and insisted on the parents sending their children, the number of enrollment has now increased. From the previous 70 students, it has now increased to more than 100. We are bringing dropout students back to the school. On my own expenses, I admitted them. Many students are engaged in cultivation.”

14 students of the school appeared in the Matric examination, and only 6 managed to pass. Four passed in the first division and two in the second division.

The EM went through the teacher’s attendance register and enquired about the feeding of mid-day meal to students. There are 10 teaching staff with a total enrollment of 116.

The EM on visiting Beloguri Higher Secondary School found some of the teachers absent. The EM has put a remark and may call the teachers for show cause notice. The EM also found irregularity in giving mid-day meals to the students. The school compound was also overgrown with grass.

The EM asked the school authority to keep the school compound neat and maintain the punctuality of teachers. In the matric examination, out of 54 students that appeared, 43 passed. While in HS final year examination out of 49 that appeared, 41 passed. The total enrollment is 430 with 35 teaching staff.

The EM also visited Beloguri Assamese LP School, Howraghat LP School and Adarsha Vidyalaya under Samelangso Education Block.