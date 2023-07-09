Excise Raid In Margherita

MARGHERITA: In a coordinated effort, the Margherita and Digboi Excise Party, in conjunction with the Digboi police personnel, conducted a rigorous arm excise search, patrolling, and raid operation on Saturday morning. The targeted locations included Powai Bongaon, Bongaon, and Khaman Pothar, falling under the jurisdiction of Margherita and Digboi police stations in Tinsukia district, Assam.

During the operation, a total of 14 cases related to illicit activities were detected. As a result of thorough searches, a significant quantity of illegal items was seized and subsequently destroyed. The confiscated articles included 3,250 liters of fermented wash, 30 kg of molasses, 85 liters of illicit distilled liquor, and 8 pieces of DA sets.

The joint operation was aimed at curbing the production and distribution of illicit alcohol in the region, which poses a threat to public safety. The authorities remain steadfast in their commitment to maintaining law and order and safeguarding the well-being of the community. Further investigations are underway to identify the individuals involved in these unlawful activities and bring them to justice.