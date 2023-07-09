28 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 9, 2023
type here...

Excise Raid In Margherita

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MARGHERITA: In a coordinated effort, the Margherita and Digboi Excise Party, in conjunction with the Digboi police personnel, conducted a rigorous arm excise search, patrolling, and raid operation on Saturday morning. The targeted locations included Powai Bongaon, Bongaon, and Khaman Pothar, falling under the jurisdiction of Margherita and Digboi police stations in Tinsukia district, Assam.

During the operation, a total of 14 cases related to illicit activities were detected. As a result of thorough searches, a significant quantity of illegal items was seized and subsequently destroyed. The confiscated articles included 3,250 liters of fermented wash, 30 kg of molasses, 85 liters of illicit distilled liquor, and 8 pieces of DA sets.

- Advertisement -

The joint operation was aimed at curbing the production and distribution of illicit alcohol in the region, which poses a threat to public safety. The authorities remain steadfast in their commitment to maintaining law and order and safeguarding the well-being of the community. Further investigations are underway to identify the individuals involved in these unlawful activities and bring them to justice.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Heroin Worth Over Rs 7 Crore Seized

The Hills Times - 0