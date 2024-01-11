Extend Outreach Efforts: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria To District Administration

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria actively participated in the nationwide ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ (VBSY) campaign at Kalyan Gaon Panchayat in Darrang district. The initiative, conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to ensure the comprehensive reach of government schemes to the grassroots level.

The VBSY program, conducted in 35 districts with a total of 2358 events, focuses on creating awareness among beneficiaries to achieve the saturation of government schemes across all Gram Panchayats, nagar, and urban local bodies.

During the event at Kalyan Gaon Panchayat, Governor Kataria urged the people to take advantage of central welfare schemes and called upon the district administration to extend outreach efforts. He emphasised that the vision of a developed India can only be realised when every citizen is empowered, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to making government schemes accessible for the socio-economic and academic development of all sections of society.

Governor Kataria stressed the importance of creating awareness about government schemes, encouraging more beneficiaries to enroll, and conveying information about the schemes to those who have not yet availed their benefits. The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ serves as an awareness campaign targeting eligible individuals who have not utilised various schemes available to them.

During the event, Governor Kataria discussed several schemes, including Ayushmaan, PMGAY, PMFBY, Jan Dhan Yojana, Jivan Jyoti Bima Yojana, among others. Beneficiaries also shared their positive experiences, expressing gratitude for the various schemes they have availed.