Eye flu outbreak in Boko: School administration advises home isolation for affected students

HT Correspondent

Boko, Aug 10: Following the Covid pandemic, another outbreak is emerging in India, particularly in Assam. Eye flu, also known as viral conjunctivitis, has started to spread in Kamrup district, Assam.

Dr Mohitosha Benerjee, joint director of health services for Kamrup district, stated on Wednesday that while there’s no cause for alarm, precautionary measures need to be taken. Those infected are advised to isolate themselves at home and consult with eye specialists. Maintaining good hygiene will aid in a faster recovery.

Dr Benerjee added, “Reports of the infection’s spread have been received from various parts of Kamrup district. I urge all health centers in the district to take necessary actions if patients seek medical attention.”

Viral conjunctivitis is an eye infection caused by viruses, leading to symptoms such as redness, itching, and watering of the eyes.

Numerous students, teachers, faculty members, and staff from lower primary schools, high schools, higher secondary schools, and colleges have reportedly contracted eye flu. However, Dr Mantu Kumar Das, SD&MO of Boko Block Primary Health Center, denied any registered cases in the area, stating, “No cases have been registered at Boko BPHC.”

Furthermore, there is a shortage of eye specialists in the Boko BPHC area, causing significant challenges due to a prolonged scarcity of doctors. SD&MO Dr Mantu Kumar Das remarked, “Unfortunately, there are no eye specialists available under the Boko BPHC.”

Headmaster Pradip Barman of Boko High School confirmed multiple infections among students across various classes. He advised, “If anyone is affected by eye flu, they should remain at home, consult a doctor, and take prescribed medicine.”

Swadhin Boro, head teacher of Bhogdabari Lower Primary School, noted cases among students and staff, urging infected individuals to stay home and consult with an eye specialist.

Dr Tapan Dutta, principal of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, observed infections among a faculty member and college staff. He advised all affected parties to isolate themselves at home and seek medical advice.

A parent from Boko Don Bosco Higher Secondary School shared their experience, reporting infections among class 10 and other students. The parent mentioned that the school’s principal had circulated a notice through WhatsApp, requesting infected students to remain at home for self-care.”