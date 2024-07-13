Flood devastates Nalbari, claims lives

HT Correspondent

NALBARI, July 12: The flood situation in Nalbari district has reached critical levels, claiming two lives, including a child in Ghagrapar and Mukalmuwa areas. Continuous heavy showers have submerged Nalbari town’s 17 wards, leading to waterlogging on main roads and bylanes for hours. In some severely affected areas, rainwater has inundated homes and vehicles.

Several key locations such as the vegetable market, educational institutions, the Circle Office, DC Office, Circuit House, and various other public and private establishments have also been submerged. Citizens of the town have attributed these recurring issues to faulty drainage systems that have plagued the area year after year.

On the agricultural front, farmers have not received the seed supplies for sali crops despite repeated demands. Thousands of hectares of seed planting land have been damaged due to the first heavy flood, caused by breaches in the embankments of the Buradia and Mara Pagaldia rivers at three points.

A planned drainage system project worth Rs 100 crores, initiated over a year ago, has reportedly failed to function effectively. Concerned senior citizens of Nalbari township have urged cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, also the local MLA for Nalbari, to intervene and ensure the proper implementation of this crucial scheme.

Areas severely affected by flooding include Barbhag, Kalag, Ghagrapar, Mukalmuwa, Pakhura, Purni, Makhibaha, Tihu, Amoni, Baritapa, among others, where roads remain submerged due to incessant rains and floods.