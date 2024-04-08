24 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 8, 2024
type here...

Flying squad seize cash and liquor

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, April 7: The FST (Flying Squad Team) of Jagiroad Assembly Constituency under Nagaon LS Constituency seized Rs 1,25,000 in cash from a man near Kholabhua camp under Mayang Police Station in Morigaon district on April 5. The flying squad also seized 22.38 liters of Indian-made foreign liquor and 7.8 liters of beer worth Rs 30,180 from a woman in Tarabari (Kathani) under Laharighat Assembly Constituency. As per the Election Commission’s directives, if a candidate, any agent of the candidate, or party worker is seized with a vehicle worth more than Rs 50,000 in cash or carrying drugs, liquor, weapons, or gifts worth more than Rs 10,000, such items will be confiscated. The public is also required to carry appropriate documents to carry amounts exceeding Rs 50,000. It is stated in a press release issued by the Morigaon Election District Campaign Cell.

5 Most Used Spices In South India
5 Most Used Spices In South India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
7 Must Try Street Foods In India
7 Must Try Street Foods In India
Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu
Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Comprehensive details on political printing

The Hills Times - 0
5 Most Used Spices In South India Places To Visit In North-East India Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies 7 Must Try Street Foods In India Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu