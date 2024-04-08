Flying squad seize cash and liquor

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, April 7: The FST (Flying Squad Team) of Jagiroad Assembly Constituency under Nagaon LS Constituency seized Rs 1,25,000 in cash from a man near Kholabhua camp under Mayang Police Station in Morigaon district on April 5. The flying squad also seized 22.38 liters of Indian-made foreign liquor and 7.8 liters of beer worth Rs 30,180 from a woman in Tarabari (Kathani) under Laharighat Assembly Constituency. As per the Election Commission’s directives, if a candidate, any agent of the candidate, or party worker is seized with a vehicle worth more than Rs 50,000 in cash or carrying drugs, liquor, weapons, or gifts worth more than Rs 10,000, such items will be confiscated. The public is also required to carry appropriate documents to carry amounts exceeding Rs 50,000. It is stated in a press release issued by the Morigaon Election District Campaign Cell.