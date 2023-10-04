Football Tournament Organised To Promote Rhino Conservation In Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: Aaranyak, a premier biodiversity conservation non-profit organisation, is using the popularity of football to garner support for the conservation of one-horned Indian rhinos in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS). Pobitora is known for having the highest rhino density on the planet, with over 100 rhinos thriving in a core area of just over 16 square kilometres, surrounded by densely populated human settlements.

- Advertisement -

In collaboration with the Murkata Ankuran Youth Club of Morigaon district, Aaranyak organised a two-day football event on Sunday and Monday. The tournament involved 20 football clubs from the area and aimed to spread the message of rhino conservation among the local population living in proximity to Pobitora’s rhino habitat.

This initiative also seeks to promote rhino-oriented eco-tourism in the region for the benefit of local entrepreneurs.

Aaranyak, which has been in operation for 34 years, appreciates the continuous support received from the villagers surrounding Pobitora WLS since its recognition as a wildlife sanctuary. Notably, there has been no rhino poaching incident in Pobitora WLS for over eight years.

During the inauguration ceremony of the football tournament, Jayanta Kumar Pathak, senior conservationist of Aaranyak, spoke about the crucial role of the local community in successful rhino conservation. He praised the local community for their selfless contributions to protecting rhinos in Pobitora WLS. Pathak also highlighted the significant potential of responsible eco-tourism in the area.