Former Armed Cadres Express Resentment Over Govt Inaction On MoS 2021

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 29: Several former armed cadres of Karbi Anglong have expressed their resentment over the attitude adopted by the state government and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in fulfilling the accords of MoS 2021.

Several former armed cadres, under the banner of Karbi Ex-Revolutionary United Forum (KERUF), in a press conference held at Taralangso, expressed their resentment over the ‘lackadaisical attitude’ by the KAAC and state government.

One of the former armed cadres, Rotno Timung, told media persons that on September 4, 2021, six armed organisations, namely Karbi Longri & NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA), and three factions of Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT), signed an MoS with the state and central government. However, as the KAAC and state government have not implemented the accords in the peace agreement, the former armed cadres are being deprived and facing difficulties.

Two and a half years have passed since the signing of the MoS, but the KAAC and state government are silent on opportunities and schemes that are supposed to be provided as mentioned in the accord, Timung said, mentioning that as per the accord, all pending cases will be withdrawn, but the KAAC is silent on it.

Timung questioned the KAAC authority on the delayed rehabilitation package that is supposed to be given to armed cadres. He further questioned the KAAC authority on why employment opportunities had not been extended to former armed cadres. Additionally, he inquired about the rationale behind denying electoral tickets to leaders associated with armed groups during the KAAC election.

The former insurgents demanded that all clauses in the accords in the MoS 2021 should be immediately implemented.

