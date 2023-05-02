Four senior journalists felicitated by Morigaon Sambadik Samaj



HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 1: Altogether four senior journalists were felicitated and 100 noted persons including national and ethnic leaders of the district were greeted on the occasion of ‘Basanta Utsab’ by Morigaon Sambadik Samaj at the historic Bihutoli ground on Monday.

Four senior journalists – Dr Nabakanta Bordoloi, Upen Deka, Mahendra Nath Hazarika and Bubu Moni Goswami were felicitated by Morigaon Sambadik Samaj for their sacrifice in the field of journalism.

The felicitation programme was conducted by the president of ‘Basanta Utsab’ Committee, Ajit Sarma, journalists Jagadish Nath, Birinchi Kr Sarma, Ritumoni Mahanta, Jitumoni Nath, Kalpataru Choudhary, Faridud Eunish, Bikash Deka, Manabendra Nath. Noted actresses – Bhranti Medhi and Snigdha Gogoi performed Bihu dance on the eve of the Basanta Utsab programme.

A souvenir – ‘Barhamthuri’ was also released on the eve of the Utsab.

Morigaon deputy commissioner Devashis Sarma performed a Bihu song on the occasion of the programme.

