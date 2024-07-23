Free medical camp Held at Rajmai Staff Club in Demow

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, July 22: Under the patronage of the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Demow Regional Committee, and in association with the Demow Block Primary Health Centre, a free medical camp was organised at the Rajmai Staff Club house on Monday. Approximately 100 people received treatment at the camp, which was led by Dr Himangshu Neog.
The camp was attended by Mahendra Manki, vice-president of the district; Lalit Tanti, president of AASAA Demow Regional Committee; Sujit Singh; Dr Uttam Rajkhowa; and other AASAA members.