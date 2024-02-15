Garlic shortage stirs state as prices soar

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Feb 14: The market for essential commodities in the state is currently in turmoil due to negligence and shortsightedness of senior officials in the Supply Department of the Government of Assam. The price of garlic is skyrocketing, reaching Rs 400-500 per kg in daily and weekly markets in Jagiroad, Jhargaon, Mayang Jagibhakatgaon, and Kumoi bazars in the district of Morigaon. The government has failed to control the price hike of commodities due to negligence and the absence of well-planned schemes. Meanwhile, with the Lok Sabha Elections approaching, there is considerable controversy among the people regarding the lack of realistic steps taken by the government. They also stated their determination to provide a worthy response to the government in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections if it fails to take appropriate measures regarding the abnormal price rise of essential commodities.