18 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 15, 2024
type here...

Garlic shortage stirs state as prices soar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Feb 14: The market for essential commodities in the state is currently in turmoil due to negligence and shortsightedness of senior officials in the Supply Department of the Government of Assam. The price of garlic is skyrocketing, reaching Rs 400-500 per kg in daily and weekly markets in Jagiroad, Jhargaon, Mayang Jagibhakatgaon, and Kumoi bazars in the district of Morigaon. The government has failed to control the price hike of commodities due to negligence and the absence of well-planned schemes. Meanwhile, with the Lok Sabha Elections approaching, there is considerable controversy among the people regarding the lack of realistic steps taken by the government. They also stated their determination to provide a worthy response to the government in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections if it fails to take appropriate measures regarding the abnormal price rise of essential commodities.

Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Best National Parks In South India
Best National Parks In South India
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
10 Fastest Animals In World
10 Fastest Animals In World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dictatorship drowned Congress: Badruddin Ajmal

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India Best National Parks In South India Most Photogenic Places In Asia Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries 10 Fastest Animals In World