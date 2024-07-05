Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes Centre’s Response to Assam Floods and Alleges Corruption

HT Digital

July 5, Friday: Amid the ongoing flood crisis in Assam, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has expressed deep concerns over the central government’s response and criticized the handling of the situation. Speaking to the media, Gogoi highlighted the need for more effective action from both the central and Assam governments, questioning whether Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is fully aware of the ground realities.

Gogoi accused the Jal Shakti department of repeatedly awarding embankment projects to incompetent contractors over the past decade, resulting in substandard work that has exacerbated flooding issues. He called for immediate measures to address the crisis and ensure competent contractors are awarded crucial projects in the future.

The Assam Congress leader’s comments come as severe flooding continues to affect thousands of residents, causing widespread damage to property and infrastructure across the state.