30 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 5, 2024
type here...

Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes Centre’s Response to Assam Floods and Alleges Corruption

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 5, Friday: Amid the ongoing flood crisis in Assam, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has expressed deep concerns over the central government’s response and criticized the handling of the situation. Speaking to the media, Gogoi highlighted the need for more effective action from both the central and Assam governments, questioning whether Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is fully aware of the ground realities.

- Advertisement -

Gogoi accused the Jal Shakti department of repeatedly awarding embankment projects to incompetent contractors over the past decade, resulting in substandard work that has exacerbated flooding issues. He called for immediate measures to address the crisis and ensure competent contractors are awarded crucial projects in the future.

The Assam Congress leader’s comments come as severe flooding continues to affect thousands of residents, causing widespread damage to property and infrastructure across the state.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Amritpal Singh to Be Flown to Delhi for Swearing-In Ceremony

The Hills Times -