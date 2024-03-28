20 C
General and police observers arrive in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 27: Following the directives of the Election Commission of India, MR Ravi Kumar, IAS, the general observer for general elections to the Lok Sabha for the 11-Sonitpur parliamentary constituency, covering constituencies 65-Dhekiajuli, 66-Barchalla, 67-Tezpur, 68-Rangapara, 69-Naduar, 70-Biswanath, 71-Behali, 72-Gohpur, and 73-Bihpuria, has arrived in Sonitpur district on Tuesday. The general observer has been accommodated at the Nameri room of the Circuit House in Tezpur. The contact number and email id of the observer are 9148374888 and observercelltezpur2024@gmail.com, respectively.

Meanwhile, N Shashi Kumar, IPS, the police observer for general elections to the Lok Sabha for the 11-Sonitpur parliamentary constituency, covering constituencies 65-Dhekiajuli, 66-Barchalla, 67-Tezpur, 68-Rangapara, 69-Naduar, 70-Biswanath, 71-Behali, 72-Gohpur, and 73-Bihpuria, has also arrived in Sonitpur district on Tuesday. The police observer has been accommodated at the USHA room of the Circuit House in Tezpur. The contact number and email id of the observer are 9108720379 and observercelltezpur2024@gmail.com, respectively.

