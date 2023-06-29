Governor assesses govt schemes during visit to Nagaon

HT Bureau

Guwahati, June 28: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria conducted his first visit to Nagaon district, where he presided over a meeting with the district administration in the presence of deputy commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah, SP Navaneet Mahanta, DDC Satyajit Chetia, CEO Zilla Parishad Ananta Kumar Gogoi, all ADCs, and heads of the departments. The purpose of the meeting was to evaluate the progress of various key schemes introduced by the central and state governments.

Governor Kataria extensively reviewed schemes such as JJM, PMAY-G, Amrit Sarovar, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Education, Health, and Agriculture, among others. In the education sector, the Governor emphasised the importance of maintaining an appropriate teacher-student ratio and addressing the issue of school dropouts, particularly in model schools located within the tea garden areas. He also assessed the impact of model schools on the students in tea garden regions.

Additionally, the Governor took stock of the plantation drive implemented in the district. He stressed on the need for increased tree plantation in educational institutions and the active involvement of students in this endeavour. The progress of the Amrit Sarovar projects in the district was also discussed, with the Governor seeking comprehensive details on how these projects have positively transformed the lives of the local residents.

During the meeting, the Governor urged officials to remain vigilant in curbing child marriages and ensuring the success of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’. He also inquired about the progress of the TB Mukt Abhiyaan, seeking updates on the campaign aimed at eliminating tuberculosis from the state. Furthermore, the Governor engaged in discussions with MLA Nagaon Rupak Sharma, MLA of Barhampur Jitu Goswami, and other elected representatives of civic bodies.

The Governor also held meetings with security agencies to assess the law-and-order situation in the district. He had the opportunity to interact with beneficiaries of various flagship schemes in the district, gaining valuable insights from their experiences.