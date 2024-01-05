Gunotsav Kickstarts In Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 4: The first phase of Gunotsav in the state began on January 3 in Karbi Anglong with self-evaluation by the School Managing Committee (SMC) members.

The external evaluation is scheduled from January 4 to 6.

Gunotsav will be conducted in 1,252 schools from Class I to Class IX, with a total enrollment of 74,698 spread across educational blocks in Bokajan, Howraghat, Samelangso, Rongmongve, Lumbajong, Nilip, and Langsomepi in Karbi Anglong.

On the first day of External Evaluation, guardian minister for Hill Areas (HAD), Jogen Mohan, participated as an external evaluator, inspecting various schools between Manja and Diphu. He visited Mohongdijua High School, Mohongdijua, conducting reading and writing tests for students.

Accompanied by Diphu MLA, Bidyasing Engleng; district commissioner, Madhumita Bhagawati, and Inspector of Schools, Biren Engti, the minister inspected the school campus for hygiene and cleanliness.

During an interactive meeting, a student highlighted the need for a separate girls’ toilet, prompting the Minister to instruct SMC members to prepare an estimate for immediate construction. Parents also voiced concerns about the lack of a boundary wall, leading to anti-social elements damaging school property. The Minister assured support for addressing these issues.

Later, the minister visited Diphu Government Boys HS School, where the principal, Hilary Terang, discussed the school’s needs with its large enrollment and both Assamese and English sections.

Informing the media, the guardian minister stated that Gunotsav has brought positive changes to education in Assam, promoting quality education. He emphasised the government’s commitment to providing support based on identified needs during school visits.

The executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) education, Richard Tokbi, as an external evaluator, visited Loringlangso LP School in Matipung under Lumbajong educational block on Thursday.

The school has classes from KG-I to Class-V with a total enrollment of 314 and eight teachers. The EM, along with School Headmistress Protibha Patorpi, conducted reading tests for students and pledged support for the construction of an Additional Classroom (ACR) and a boundary wall for the school.