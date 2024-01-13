Guwahati Emerging As Bio-Sciences Research Hub: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Guwahati is emerging as a hub of bio-sciences research in the nation.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the new campus of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) at Changsari.

Sarma said that with all the important health institutions on the North bank of the Brahmaputra like AIIMS, NIPER, Guwahati campus of National Forensic Science University, Kamrup district is turning out to be crucial health care provider of the state.

“Moreover, with IIT, AIIMS, the new campus of NIPER and the upcoming campus of the National Forensic Sciences University all in the vicinity- Guwahati is helping the city to emerge as a major hub of bio sciences research in the country,” he added.

He further said that the dedication, inauguration and laying foundations of the health infrastructure projects in Assam and other Northeastern states are boon for health and wellness of the people of the region.

Sarma further expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in steering Assam to the path of unprecedented growth and development.

“Because of the Prime Minister, North East India has come to the mainstream of the nation strengthening the emotional link between North East and other parts of the country,” he added.

The chief minister also said that the health infrastructure presented to Assam and other North Eastern (NE) states in the Amrit Kaal will be a crucial mile stone towards the development of the country.

“This will also help Assam and other North Eastern states to contribute to the development journey of the country,” he avowed.

It is worth mentioning that adding one more teeth to the health infrastructure of the state, Union minister for chemicals & fertilizers and health & family welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya virtually inaugurated the new campus of NIPER, Guwahati.

It may be noted that located at Changsari, Kamrup, and the new campus of NIPER spread over 27688 sq. mts is built with a total outlay of Rs. 157 crore. Along with the dedication of NIPER Guwahati, foundation stone was also being laid for NIPER Hyderabad and Raebareli and several Healthcare Infrastructure projects in Assam.

As per an official statement, projects worth several crore will begin under the Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and another outlay of Rs 150 crore has been approved for the upgradation of Assam Medical College under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

Among the health care infrastructure projects, inauguration of Block Primary Health Unit at Nakachari BPHC, Jorhat, 100 bedded MCH wing at Kokrajhar Medical College, Kokrajhar, Block Primary Health Unit at Ghograpar BPH, Nalbari district, Block Primary Health Unit at Khoirabari BPHC, Udalguri district, Block Primary Health Unit at Gossaigaon BPHC, Kokrajhar district, Block Primary Health Unit at Laharighat BPHC, Morigaon district, Block Primary Health Unit at Barapujia BPHC, Nagaon district, 100 bedded MCH Wing at Sivasagar Civil Hospital, Sivasagar, Block Primary Health Unit at Mushalpur BPHC, Baksa district, Block primary Health Unit at Ballamguri BPHC, Chirang district were done at the same programme.

“Moreover, foundations for as many as 16 health infrastructure projects under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission were also laid on the occasion. Dedication to the nation, inauguration and foundation stone laying of various Healthcare Infrastructure Projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura were also held,” the statement claimed.