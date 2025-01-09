15 C
Haflong launches awareness drive on disaster preparedness

HAFLONG, Jan 8: To commemorate the International Day of Disaster Reduction (IDDR) 2024, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Dima Hasao, in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), launched an awareness campaign on disaster preparedness through street plays, themed ‘Surokhit Axomor Babe Bator Nat’ (Street Play for a Safer Assam).

The ceremonial event was held at the District Commissioner’s Office in Haflong, featuring a street play performance and the flagging off of a mobile street play van. The campaign was inaugurated by DHAC joint secretary Rebecca Changsan, in the presence of district commissioner and DDMA chairperson Simanta Kr Das, along with the additional district commissioner of Dima Hasao, DPO DDMA Riki Phukan, and other dignitaries.

In his address, district commissioner Simanta Kr Das highlighted the critical importance of public awareness on disaster preparedness, particularly for natural calamities such as landslides, lightning, floods, and storms. He praised the active involvement of youth in these initiatives, emphasising their crucial role in enhancing disaster response and building community resilience.

The campaign’s mobile street play van will traverse various locations across the Dima Hasao district, beginning from the District Commissioner’s Office in Haflong. Performances have been scheduled to coincide with market days in Thaijuwari, Kalachand, Langthing, Haflong, Diyungbra, Mahur, Dihangi, Maibang, and Hatikali.

The initiative aims to educate the public on disaster preparedness and safety measures through engaging street plays, ensuring the message reaches a broad audience. The event witnessed the participation of government officials, invited guests, and members of the public, demonstrating a shared commitment to fostering a safer and more resilient community.

