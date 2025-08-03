Assam to nominate volunteers for Independence Day Celebration in Delhi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: The Government of Assam has directed all Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) of the Territorial and Social Forestry Wings to nominate an individual as a Special Guest for the upcoming Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

According to an official instruction, the nominee must be a volunteer or worker who actively participated in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign during 2024–25 and has demonstrated exceptional commitment in planting saplings under the initiative.

The selected nominee, chosen by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India, will attend the national celebration as a special guest.

All expenses related to travel, boarding, and lodging for the selected individual will be borne by the MoEF&CC.

DFOs have been asked to submit their nominations by filling in a designated Google Sheet within two days, as per the directive issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF & HoFF), Assam.

Additionally, the Chief Secretaries of respective States and Union Territories have been asked to nominate up to ten individuals, along with their spouses, who have made notable contributions to the campaign.

Each nomination must include a brief description of the individual’s role and the nature of their contribution.

A Nodal Officer will also be nominated by the Chief Secretaries to coordinate with the Ministry.

The final list of names is to reach the Ministry on or before June 27, 2025.

