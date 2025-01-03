17 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 3, 2025
Historic Assamese-Tai Ahom-English Dictionary unveiled

Authored by Chao Babul Phukan, Principal of the Central Tai Academy Pathaku, the dictionary is a monumental achievement in linguistic research and cultural preservation.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: In a significant step towards preserving Assam’s rich linguistic and cultural heritage, the Purvanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha has unveiled an exhaustive 963-page Assamese-Tai Ahom-English Dictionary, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Friday.

Authored by Chao Babul Phukan, Principal of the Central Tai Academy Pathaku, the dictionary is a monumental achievement in linguistic research and cultural preservation.

Supported by the corpus fund provided by the Government of Assam, this work serves as a bridge between three languages, highlighting the intricate connections between Assamese, Tai Ahom, and English.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu praised the dictionary as an “invaluable repository of Assam’s linguistic and literary heritage.”

In his message, Pegu extended heartfelt gratitude to Pushpadhar Saikia, Secretary of the Purvanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha, for presenting the dictionary.

https://twitter.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1875053064425820494?t=ltWG4IlTrtcyOYdParXFTA&s=19

The Minister also emphasized the importance of such initiatives in fostering awareness about the state’s linguistic diversity and safeguarding its legacy for future generations.

The Assamese-Tai Ahom-English Dictionary is expected to play a pivotal role in rekindling interest in the Tai Ahom language, a critical component of Assam’s cultural identity.

The Tai Ahoms, who ruled Assam for six centuries, left behind a profound linguistic and historical legacy.

However, the Tai Ahom language faced a gradual decline over the years, making this dictionary a crucial resource in reviving its usage and understanding.

Special casual leave approved for Sahitya Sabha delegates

The Hills Times -
