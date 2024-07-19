Hmar groups seek justice for three youths killed in police custody

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 19: The Hmar Inpui Assam Hills Region and its associated groups released a statement on Thursday condemning the reported deaths of three Hmar youths by the Assam police on July 17, 2024.

As per reports, the individuals identified as Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar, and Joshua Lalrinsang, were allegedly apprehended by police while riding in an autorickshaw and subsequently transported to an undisclosed place with their hands restrained.

The Hmar Inpui and its affiliated groups have declared that the killings represent a grave violation of human rights.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police in Cachar has verified that the trio was apprehended on July 16 along Krishnapur Road and were under police custody prior to their demise.

However, widespread video evidence depicting the victims with bound hands and the aftermath of the event have sparked significant doubts.

Furthermore, the Hmar Inpui and its associated groups conveyed their profound sadness regarding the tragic loss of the three young individuals and offered their assistance to the mourning families.

They also urged for a cessation of such unlawful actions and underscored the importance of upholding minority rights and justice.