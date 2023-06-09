Illegal Timber Seize

KOILAMATI: Forest staff of the North Eastern Silonijan Range seized illegal timber along with a pickup truck bearing registration number AS05AC3172 at 5 am from the Upper Deopani area. Forest staff were informed about the felling of trees in the Upper Deopani area.

Led by deputy ranger Sonasing Timung, his team went to the area at night and managed to seize one pickup truck loaded with illegal timber. The vehicle, along with the timbers, was brought to the Silonijan Range office.

The illegal timber was to be sold in Golaghat. The market value of the timber is worth Rs 20,000, forest officials said.