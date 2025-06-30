Illicit liquor seized by Gohpur Police, four arrested

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 29: Acting on a tip-off, Gohpur Police on Saturday evening intercepted a vehicle at Magoni and seized 257 bottles of liquor allegedly smuggled from Arunachal Pradesh.

The operation was carried out around 7:30 PM by the Officer-in-Charge of Gohpur Police Station and his team.

According to police sources, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the illegal transportation.

The accused have been identified as Roushan Sahni (27), Balram Kumar (28), Bikash Kumar (30), and Sanjit Kumar (28), all hailing from Amaitha village under Saraiya Police Station in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar.

The vehicle used in the smuggling, bearing registration number AR 11-7215, was also seized during the operation. Further investigation is underway.