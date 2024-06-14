30 C
IMD Forecasts Light to Moderate Rainfall in Assam and Northeastern Regions in the Coming Hours

It is noteworthy that Sikkim and the adjacent regions of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, western Arunachal Pradesh, western Assam, and Meghalaya are expected to experience rainfall, including intermittent intense spells.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted light to moderate rainfall across northeastern and eastern India in the hours ahead.

Additionally, the IMD has anticipated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in northeast Bihar for the next three hours.

According to a notification from IMD on the micro-blogging site X, “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with occasional intense spells of rainfall is very likely to continue over Sikkim & adjoining areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, West Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam, and Meghalaya, and light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning also likely over extreme northeast Bihar during the next 3 hours.”

Earlier, the IMD had issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy falls, expected persistently over Sub-Himalayan regions, Sikkim, West Bengal, as well as Northeast India for the next 4-5 days.

Additionally, the department has issued a heatwave caution for northern India, specifying that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the region for the next 4-5 days.

