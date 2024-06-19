28 C
IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Assam and Other Northeastern States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the presence of a cyclonic system at lower tropospheric levels, currently influencing weather patterns in the northeast.

GUWAHATI, June 19: A cyclonic circulation over Assam and other northeastern states, accompanied by strong southwesterly and southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to bring widespread rainfall and severe weather conditions across the region in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the presence of a cyclonic system at lower tropospheric levels, currently influencing weather patterns in the northeast.

 

Over the next five days, widespread light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for Assam and various northeastern regions including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 km/h are also expected.

IMD alerts indicate sporadic instances of intense to extremely intense precipitation in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh until June 21. Similar weather conditions are anticipated in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on various dates between June 19 and 22.

Significant rainfall amounts are anticipated for Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, with isolated incidents of extremely heavy rainfall (exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours) expected on June 19.

