Thursday, October 19, 2023
Inaugurated Assam's second longest flyover in just 60 days, tweets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 19 inaugurated the newly constructed Shraddhanjali flyover in Guwahati, thus opening the flyover for the public.

CM Sarma took to platform X where he mentioned that the government delivered its promise to the people of the state by inaugurating the flyover in just 60 days, 300 days ahead of schedule. “In just 60 days, we’ve inaugurated Assam’s longest and second longest flyovers for the people. Guwahati’s Shraddhanjali Flyover, delivered 300 days ahead of schedule, is a shining example of our unwavering commitment to transforming the state’s infrastructure”, wrote CM Sarma on X.

The newly constructed flyover aims to ease traffic congestion and improve transportation facilities in the heart of the city.

According to officials, the flyover was constructed at a budget of Rs 316 crore and the name was taken after Shraddhanjali Kanan, a park located inside the state zoo cum-botanical garden.

Notably, the chief minister inaugurated the longest flyover in the state, named as Nilachal flyover on August 30, 2023. The four-lane flyover connects Maligaon Chariali to Kamakhya Gate in the city.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1714990220591202333?s=20

