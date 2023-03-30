Inauguration of welfare activities under CAP at Khatkhati

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 29: President, United International Mission, Christopher Prince Fernandes inaugurated the wooden/RCC pipe bridge constructed by 20 Bn CRPF under Civic Action Programme 2022-23, at Bongrung village, Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday. The inaugural programme was chaired by Commandant 20 Bn CRPF, Swarn Singh; Sarkari Gaon Bura, Babu Bongrung; officials and jawans of 20 Bn CRPF.

Likewise, Borewell with submersible pump and 2,000 litres water storage tank was also inaugurated by Fernandes. Similarly, Commandant, GC, CRPF, Khatkhati, Gopal Yadava inaugurated a waiting shed renovated by 20 Bn CRPF at Khatkhati.

Meanwhile, the 20 Bn CRPF statement said that under the aegis of IG (OPS) Jorhat sector, it has been carrying out Civic Action Programme for the welfare and essential requirement of the needy people of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong like construction of waiting sheds, resting sheds, toilet blocks, installation of solar street light and conducting free medical camp along with distribution of medicines.