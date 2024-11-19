Indian Army celebrates International Students’ Day

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 18: Spear Corps Warriors of the Indian Army on Monday commemorated ‘International Students’ Day’ with an inspiring event at Patkai Junior College, 6th Mile, Jagun, under Margherita co-district of Tinsukia district. This day is observed annually to highlight the importance of education and its transformative power worldwide.

To mark the occasion, the Indian Army organised various activities, including enlightening talks and an essay-writing competition.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 550 students and 20 teachers.

During interactive sessions, students expressed their aspirations to join the armed forces, and their queries about recruitment processes, including NDA, NA, AFCAT, CDS, TES, and the Agnipath Scheme, were addressed in detail.

These activities emphasised the value of education, diversity, and social responsibility in advancing universal literacy.

Local leaders, youth, and educators expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for its unwavering commitment to nation-building and fostering community ties.

This initiative further cemented the bond between the Indian Army and the local community, reflecting its dedication to societal welfare and empowerment.