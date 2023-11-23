Integrated STI, HIV, TB & Hepatitis (ISHTH) campaign launched in Cachar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: The Assam State AIDS Control Society marked the launch of the Integrated STI, HIV, TB & Hepatitis (ISHTH) Campaign in Cachar district with a program held on Monday. The inaugural event took place at Silchar Central Jail, emphasizing the campaign’s commitment to reaching vulnerable populations, even in closed settings. Dr. Ratna Chakraborty, the District AIDS Control Officer for Cachar, inaugurated the month-long initiative.

The ISHTH Campaign aims to provide comprehensive screening and service delivery for inmates in jails, other closed settings, and correctional homes. The launch event saw the presence of Health Department officials and jail authorities, highlighting the collaborative effort required to address the health needs of those in confined environments.

Dr. Ratna Chakraborty, District AIDS Control Officer, Cachar, emphasized the significance of the ISHTH Campaign. She stated, “This initiative is a crucial step towards ensuring the health and well-being of individuals in correctional settings. By bringing healthcare directly to them, we aim to break barriers and enhance access to essential services, contributing to a healthier community.”

Anup Kumar Dutta, CPM DISHA, spoke at the event, stating, “The ISHTH Campaign aligns seamlessly with our collective commitment to ensuring holistic health for all, leaving no one behind. The inclusion of correctional settings demonstrates a comprehensive approach to public health.” Biswajit Baruah, Assistant Jailer at Silchar Central Jail, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, stating, “This campaign is pivotal for the health and well-being of inmates. We are grateful for the collaborative efforts and attention to the health needs of those in correctional facilities.”

The ISHTH Campaign reflects the Assam State AIDS Control Society’s dedication to inclusive healthcare, addressing the unique challenges faced by vulnerable populations, even within confined spaces. The month-long initiative demonstrates a strategic and concerted effort to screen, diagnose, and deliver crucial health services to those who need them the most.