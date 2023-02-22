HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Feb 21: Along with the rest of the world, ‘International Mother Language Day’ was celebrated with much enthusiasm at Natuwagaon Bapuji M.E.School.

- Advertisement -

The Department of Assamese of Morigaon college in association with the Natuwagaon Bapuji M.E. School celebrated the day in the presence of teachers and students.

Assistant professor of Economics Department Dr Bhudhan Kr Saikia was the chief guest in the programme. Dr Saikia spoke on the importance of ‘Mother Language Day’. Also present on the occasion were the headmistress of the school Krishna Kumari Devi,Sagarika Devi and Rashmi Rekha Devi.