IPL Betting Racket Unearthed in Assam’s Silchar: Cachar Police Arrest 2 and Recover Rs. 39 Lakh

Silchar, Assam: The Cachar Police cracked down on an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting ring in Silchar, Assam, leading to the arrest of Gautam Roy and Rupal Modak. The arrests took place on Thursday on Hailakandi Town Road in Silchar town, where the key operators of Assam’s IPL betting network were conducting their activities. Law enforcement officials seized crucial evidence, including one laptop, eight smartphones, and other suspicious items, during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Superintendent of Police for Cachar, Numal Mahatta, stated, “We have intensified our efforts to combat IPL gambling in the district and have previously apprehended several individuals. Acting on confidential information, we launched an investigation early this morning in Silchar’s Shivaji Nagar neighborhood, leading to the arrest of two individuals who were orchestrating IPL gambling across the entire Barak Valley region.”

Mahatta further revealed, “From their possession, we have recovered Rs. 39 lakh in cash, one laptop, eight mobile phones, and three ledger books.”

The case has now been registered, as per reports. According to Superintendent Numal Mahatta, the accused were involved in operating an illegal IPL gambling enterprise in the Barak Valley region. Earlier, Hojai Police had uncovered a similar scam and apprehended five individuals in Lanka, while Assam Police carried out a crackdown on gamblers and betting during IPL matches in the state, recovering Rs. 8 lakh in cash and four mobile phones.

In a separate incident last year, Nagaon Police detained six gamblers from the Katimari Grant neighborhood during an illegal betting raid. The police found a television, betting sheets, mobile phones, and Rs. 2 lakh in their possession. Additionally, on May 1 of this year, Assam Police apprehended a man in Bongaigaon region for his alleged involvement in India Premier League (IPL) betting. The individual identified as Surendra Jain, a resident of Bongaigaon’s Shivan Nagar, is believed to be the mastermind behind the IPL betting operation.

Law enforcement agencies continue their relentless efforts to curb illegal betting activities associated with high-profile sporting events, ensuring fair play and maintaining the integrity of the game.