ISPL 2022 preparation gains momentum in BTR

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 7: The preparations for holding the first ever inter sixth schedule premier league-2022(ISPL-2022) at various playgrounds in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts are going on in full swing.

The league is scheduled to begin from October 9 with a 14-day long programme scheduled.

A total of 10 teams are participating in the event representing different sixth schedule councils of north eastern states of the India, which has been organising by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government for building a better networking, mutual understanding and to provide a platform to the youths in the field of sports across the north eastern region of India.

On Friday, Kokrajhar East LAC MLA and chairman of district level organising committee, Lawrence Islary while addressing the reporters at a press conference said that necessary preparation and arrangements for organising the first ever mega football event has so far been completed.

He informed that the mega event will also be held at KDSA ground in Kokrajhar and the final match will be held at SAI SAG Centre Titaguri in Kokrajhar on October 23.

He said that the ISPL event is a sport’s event to create a space for bringing a healthy sporting environment among the generations in the region.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro, Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra, BTR executive member Rakesh Brahma, officials from sports department and sports organisers visited today district sports complex, Bathoupuri Mushalpur in Baksa district to take stock about the field preparation for holding the first ever ISPL event.

Boro interacted with the officials of the sports department and organisers while taking stock about the preparation.