Jayanta Mallabaruah distributes sanctions letters to 34 tea gardens

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 17: Tourism minister Jayanta Mallabaruah distributed sanctions letter to 34 tea gardens on Saturday under the second phase of a tea tourism development scheme of the Assam government.

- Advertisement -

The minister opined that the scheme is aimed at promoting tea tourism in the state.

“Today, I had the pleasure of distributing sanction letters to 34 selected tea gardens under Phase II of the Assam Tea Tourism Development Scheme,” he posted on X.

The initiative is a significant stride towards transforming Assam’s tea heritage “into a world-class tourism destination”, he said.

“By fostering socio-economic growth in rural communities and preserving our rich history, we are poised to see Assam’s tea tourism flourish on the global stage,” he said, adding, 22 tea gardens were aided under phase I of the scheme.

- Advertisement -

The minister also pointed out that Assam has a lot of tourism potential, but it was not explored to the optimum earlier due to hurdles, according to an official statement.

“But now, the state government is working overtime to promote tourism across all sectors by removing all these roadblocks. Peace is a prerequisite for attracting tourists and the government has ensured that peace is not disrupted,” he added.

10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India 7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers