JI Kathar to contest LS polls from 6- Diphu (ST) parliamentary constituency

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 30: The All People Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) supported independent candidate and president of APHLC, JI Kathar, who has filed his nomination papers in Diphu, Karbi Anglong.

Kathar will contest the Lok Sabha election from 6- Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency. He presented his papers to the returning officer and district commissioner, Madhumita Bhagwati at the DC office.

JI Kathar after filing his nomination here said that APHLC will fight for the rights of indigenous, tribes and implementation of Article 244 (A) of the Constitution of India, i.e., granting of autonomous state. The autonomous state under Article 244 (A) of the Constitution comprises the hill districts of the state viz., Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Referring to the removal of the word ‘Autonomous District’ from Diphu (ST) Autonomous District Parliamentary Constituency, he said, “We are very sorry to say that previously it was Autonomous Constituency now the word Autonomous has been removed by the BJP government. We will try to get this word back. We are also sorry to see that the Panchayat law has been promulgated in Dima Hasao. We will fight till the last for regaining the 6th Schedule power in Dima Hasao also.”

JI Kathar said that he will work for the removal of Panchayat law from Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. Only the APHLC has been speaking of protection of tribal rights and tribal land. The APHLC will protect indigenous Assamese people, Adivasis and triabals.

He appealed to the public to vote him to power so that he wins. He asked them to vote wisely as unlike in the olden days when battles are fought with guns, bombs and swords.

His first work after winning will be the issue of autonomous state, which may be separate for Dima Hasao and the APHLC has no objection to it. The UCC and CAA will also be abolished, said JI Kathar.