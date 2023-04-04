Jorhat Police Nabs Miscreant Involved In Attacking Police Team

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, April 3: One person has been arrested on Monday in connection to the incident of attack on a team of policemen and two CRPF jawans by a group of miscreants at Borhuz village under Pulibar Police Station in the district late on Sunday night.

A police source said that the arrested person has been identified as Raju Das, who reportedly has several criminal cases against him, and police are on the lookout for the others involved.

Altogether five policemen were injured along with two jawans. They were admitted to JMCH for treatment of a broken head, broken leg and broken hand, of three of the policemen.

A police source said that the team had gone after receiving a complaint over a clash between two groups over the breaking of a community hall.

After the police team reached the site to break up the clash, they were attacked by a group of people with sticks and sharp weapons. The miscreants also damaged the vehicle, following which the police team were forced to leave the spot.

Thereafter, another police team with more personnel which went to the village was pelted with stones. However, the cops managed to apprehend one among them. Efforts are on to nab the others.