35.1 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
type here...

Journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder’s Arrest Sparks Outrage in Assam

Adding to the controversy, police seized Mozumder’s mobile phone, effectively cutting off all communication during his detention.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 26: The arrest of senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder has triggered widespread outrage after police denied entry to journalists and his lawyer at Panbazar Police Station in Guwahati, Assam. The incident has raised serious concerns about press freedom and the treatment of journalists in the state.

- Advertisement -

Adding to the controversy, police seized Mozumder’s mobile phone, effectively cutting off all communication during his detention. The Guwahati Press Club strongly condemned the move, demanding his immediate release. In a joint statement, President Sushmita Goswami and General Secretary Sanjay Ray described the arrest as “deeply concerning” and urged authorities to respect the fundamental rights of journalists.

Related Posts:

Mozumder was detained while covering a protest by Jatiya Yuva Shakti against alleged corruption in Apex Bank. During the demonstration outside the bank’s headquarters, he questioned Managing Director Dambaru Saikia about the allegations. Instead of addressing his queries, bank officials alerted the police, leading to his detention. He was later arrested around midnight on Tuesday.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the media fraternity, with many viewing it as an attempt to intimidate journalists. Mozumder’s arrest has become a focal point in the larger debate on press freedom and police accountability in Assam. Several media organizations and civil rights groups have demanded transparency in the police’s actions and raised concerns over the safety of journalists in the region.

According to the police, Mozumder was arrested under Section 351(2) UNS R/W Section 31 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015). However, his supporters argue that the charges are politically motivated and aimed at silencing critical journalism.

10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves
Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves
9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious
9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police Foil Infiltration Bid, Deport Three Bangladeshi Nationals

The Hills Times -
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves 9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious