Journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder’s Arrest Sparks Outrage in Assam

GUWAHATI, Mar 26: The arrest of senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder has triggered widespread outrage after police denied entry to journalists and his lawyer at Panbazar Police Station in Guwahati, Assam. The incident has raised serious concerns about press freedom and the treatment of journalists in the state.

Adding to the controversy, police seized Mozumder’s mobile phone, effectively cutting off all communication during his detention. The Guwahati Press Club strongly condemned the move, demanding his immediate release. In a joint statement, President Sushmita Goswami and General Secretary Sanjay Ray described the arrest as “deeply concerning” and urged authorities to respect the fundamental rights of journalists.

Mozumder was detained while covering a protest by Jatiya Yuva Shakti against alleged corruption in Apex Bank. During the demonstration outside the bank’s headquarters, he questioned Managing Director Dambaru Saikia about the allegations. Instead of addressing his queries, bank officials alerted the police, leading to his detention. He was later arrested around midnight on Tuesday.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the media fraternity, with many viewing it as an attempt to intimidate journalists. Mozumder’s arrest has become a focal point in the larger debate on press freedom and police accountability in Assam. Several media organizations and civil rights groups have demanded transparency in the police’s actions and raised concerns over the safety of journalists in the region.

According to the police, Mozumder was arrested under Section 351(2) UNS R/W Section 31 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015). However, his supporters argue that the charges are politically motivated and aimed at silencing critical journalism.